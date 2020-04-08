Representative Michael Guest raises awareness for need of blood

Breaking News
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Chairs are empty at Mississippi Blood Services and shelves are clearing out. With the coronavirus and stay-at-home orders in place, Mississippi is seeing an unintended consequence.

“Blood is crucially needed, as we turn so much attention to the COVID-19 response. We have to remember that our hospitals are also dealing every day with other life threatening injuries, and so that is why giving blood is so important,” explained Congressman Michael Guest.

MBS has seen a 41 to 48% drop in blood donations within the last couple of weeks.

