Republican lawmakers call for restrictions against TikTok

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Congressman Michael Guest joined a group of Republican lawmakers, who are calling for the restriction of social media sites linked to the Chinese Communist Party from accessing United States markets.

The letter specifically cites TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance, as threats to U.S. national security. The lawmakers said they are also concerned about the apps’ use in stealing personal and private data from Americans.

“One of the greatest challenges to our country’s national security is protecting the personal information and technology we use every day,” Guest said. “Defense of American citizens starts with restricting tools used by companies and foreign governments with malicious intent, such as those linked to the Chinese Communist Party. We would never allow foreign governments to fly spy drones over our communities, therefore we should fight back when our adversaries attempt to gain access to American households through our phones and computers.”

Earlier this year, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo offered a similar warning, stating that Americans should use the app “only if you want your private information in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party.”

TikTok’s privacy policy can be found on its website.

The entire letter signed by 25 Republicans, including Congressman Guest, can be found by clicking here.

