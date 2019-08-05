Republican or Democrat voting: Know laws before heading to polls

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- We are just a few hours away from selecting our republican and democratic candidates… who will run for election to our governing offices in November.

This is a primary election, leading many to ask – Can you only vote for a candidate in the party under which you’re registered?

The answer is yes, for the primary voting that is, but not in the general election.

Hinds Co. Chairman of the Republican Party, Pete Perry tells us, when he goes to vote tomorrow, he’s “got to go either to the republican table or the democrat table and get a ballot with either republican names on it or democratic names, but when I go to vote in the general election, I’m going to have a ballot that will list republicans, democrats and an independents and constitutional party and I’m going to vote in secret, so I’m voting for whoever I want to.”

Perry further explains the confusion some have over which party to vote under.

“There was a law passed years ago that no one pays any attention to because it’s unenforceable and it’s probably unconstitutional,” he said.

“The law says if you vote in the primary, you’ve got to support that candidate in the general election, but there’s nothing that can be done, so that law means nothing.”

Precincts across Hinds County are gearing up Monday and working hard to open the polls Tuesday at 7 a.m.

The night prior, at the Hinds County Election Commission Office in downtown Jackson, corridors are stuffed and lined with bags and busy people– those bags will be distributed to about 108 precincts.

The bags contain the things we need to vote, like ballots. As a reminder, if you’re going to the polls Tuesday, flip over your ballot because there is information on the back that is often missed.

Also, one cannot just vote anywhere- it depends on where you’ve registered.

“If they don’t already know, they’re going to the same place they’ve been voting, but if they don’t know, they can go to the secretary of state’s website and look it up- just put your street address in there and it will tell you which one to go to,” Perry said.

“Bring some form of legal identification- photo identification,” he added.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Make your vote count and your voice heard.