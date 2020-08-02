Rescue crews work to retrieve body found floating in Pearl River

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Rescue crews are working to retrieve a body that was found floating in the Pearl River on Saturday, according to Jackson Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders.

Crews started the search at Gallatin Street and McDowell Road around 7 p.m. Once officials located the body, rescue units shifted to 103 US-80 for a better plan to retrieve it.

Multiple authorities are on the scene to assist in the rescue efforts. A coroner is also present in order to identify the body.

12 News will keep you updated as more information becomes available. This is a developing story.

BREAKING‼️ Search crews are at Gallatin and McDowell Rd. trying to locate a body floating in the Pearl River. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/2CUxpqJrVu — Gary Burton JR WJTV (@GaryB_WJTV) August 2, 2020