Rescue crews work to retrieve body found floating in Pearl River

News
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Rescue crews are working to retrieve a body that was found floating in the Pearl River on Saturday, according to Jackson Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders.

Crews started the search at Gallatin Street and McDowell Road around 7 p.m. Once officials located the body, rescue units shifted to 103 US-80 for a better plan to retrieve it.

Multiple authorities are on the scene to assist in the rescue efforts. A coroner is also present in order to identify the body.

12 News will keep you updated as more information becomes available. This is a developing story.

