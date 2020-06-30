Rescue effort underway at Eagle Lake after boat found abandoned

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A rescue effort is underway at Eagle Lake in Warren County after a pontoon boat was found abandoned.
According to Vicksburg Daily News, the owners of the boat were concerned after the two people who were on it did not return. They last heard from the couple around 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
On Tuesday morning, a family member tried to contact the couple, and they did not receive a response. The family member found the boat without the couple on it.
Vicksburg Daily News reported rescuers believe the couple went for a swim, and the boat got away from them. Part of the search effort includes drones searching for the couple on the shore.
The rescue teams include the Eagle Lake Fire Department, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Warren County Emergency Management Agency.
