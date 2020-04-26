Rescue search at Reservoir underway for man who doesn’t resurface after saving child

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- A rescue search is underway at the Ross Barnett Reservoir after a 33-year-old man did not return to the surface after saving a child Sunday evening.

According to Rankin County EOC Director, witnesses say he jumped in the water to rescue the child who is now located and safe.

Meanwhile, multiple agencies are working to find exactly where to start looking for the man’s body. They are using a sonar equipment to complete the search.

12 News Gary Burton is at the scene with updates.

This is a developing story.