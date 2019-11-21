Researchers: New form of lung damage from vaping products

(CBS) – Canadian researchers are reporting what may be the first case of a new form of lung damage from vaping products.

They described the case of a 17-year-old healthy boy whose vaping-related injury is similar to popcorn lung. The condition has been usually seen in workers who were exposed to chemical flavoring used in microwave popcorn.

After ruling out other causes, the researchers suspected flavored e-cigarette liquids were the cause of the teen’s lung injury. They said the teen vaped flavors and THC containing products regularly.