Reservoir adjusts water levels to prepare for severe weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With potential severe weather on Thursday in Mississippi, preparations are being made with the Ross Barnett Reservoir.

Heavy rain is expected during the storms, which could cause the water levels to rise at the reservoir. Leaders announced they moved water out to create extra capacity in the lake.

John Sigman, general manager of the Reservoir, said he doesn’t believe the rain will be in massive amounts, but their main concern is rainfall north of the Rez near Carthage.

“We still think the floors are going to be manageable. The weather service says around 9,000 square feet per second on tomorrow coming in, and then they’re predicting no more than a 17 foot river in Jackson,” he stated.

Sigman said they lowered the levels at the lake just as a precaution.

