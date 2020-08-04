Reservoir draw hunt process begins August 5

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District will hold draw archery hunts for deer in two areas for the 2020-21 whitetail season. Hunts will be available on both sides of the river below the dam and on three zones on the north shore of Pelahatchie Bay at Barnett Reservoir.

Permits will be awarded through a drawing process that will be held in August. Applications are available at PRVWSD’s main office at 115 Madison Landing Circle in Ridgeland and at the Permit and Payment Center at 1864 Spillway Road in Rankin County. They can also be downloaded at the agency’s website at therez.ms. Rules and regulations are included in the application package.

Applications will be accepted from August 5 through August 15. They can be taken to either of the above offices, scanned and emailed to mgober@therez.ms or sent by regular mail to PRVWSD Draw Hunts, P.O. Box 2180, Ridgeland, MS 39158.

Each permit will give the permit holder plus a guest exclusive rights to his or her appointed zone for six days, with hunts starting 30 minutes prior to sunrise on Tuesday and ending 30 minutes after sunset on the following Sunday. The lone exception is the first week in all zones, when the hunts start on the season’s opening day on Thursday, October 1 through Sunday October 4.

It costs nothing to apply. If drawn, the hunts are $300 each for the Madison and Rankin sides of the spillway area except $200 for the shorter first week. Permits for Pelahatchie Bay’s West, Central and East zones are $200 each and $130 for the first week. All five zones are about 245 acres, more or less.

Applications will be numbered upon receipt. A random computerized drawing will be conducted on or about Aug. 20 and successful hunters contacted. Any permits unclaimed will be awarded through a second draw of original applicants.

