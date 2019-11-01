Reservoir Managing High Water as Pearl River Floods

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With recent heavy rainfall and officially the wettest October on record (with 14.66 inches), the Reservoir Management is managing high water levels. Inflow into the Reservoir is expected to increase over the next week as the runoff from recent rainfall moves down stream.

Pearl River level forecast (as of Friday morning)

To prevent a surge of flooding to moderate flood stage on the Pearl River in Jackson, the Reservoir is beginning to drain water before that inflow arrives. This will keep Pearl River flooding at “minor flood stage” over the next week and prevent a “moderate flood stage.”

Right now, no major impacts or property flooding is expected. Stay with 12 News and Storm Team 12 for updates on Pearl River flooding and Reservoir levels.