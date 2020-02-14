Reservoir officials continue to delay flood water release

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Barnett Reservoir officials are continuing to hold water in the lake north of Jackson to delay flooding downstream on the Pearl River. The National Weather Service is still forecasting a crest of 38-feet in Jackson on Sunday morning, which would be the third highest on record.

During Friday’s conference call with Barnett Reservoir, National Weather Service, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and other agencies, it was reported that many sites in the Pearl River basin north of the lake had already crested and were beginning to fall. That water is still headed to the reservoir, where a peak inflow of 83,000 cubic feet per second is forecast for Sunday.

“We will hold off releasing the bulk of the water as long as we can to give residents time to prepare downstream,” said John Sigman, General Manager of Pearl River Valley Water Supply District. “We increased our release at the dam this morning to 65,000 cubic feet per second and didn’t see much impact on the river. We will hold at that point for the next 24 to 48 hours with a close eye on the river and lake levels.”

Barnett Reservoir’s level was 296.65 at 9 a.m. Friday, up over a foot in 24 hours and is rising. It is expected to climb at least two more feet by Sunday.

“We used a lot of storage over the past 24 hours, but we still have room to hold additional water,” Sigman said. “The longer we can hold it, the more time people have to prepare. At 300 feet, our emergency spillway would self-activate and would reduce the lake by 10 feet. We will have no option other than to increase our release through the dam to prevent that catastrophe.”

The PRVWSD will have a sandbags available for citizens to pick up beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Friday at Reservoir Park Road in front of the PRVWSD Maintenance Facility. Sand bags will be available as long as supplies last. Rankin EOC will also have sandbags available at 601 Marquette Road, Brandon MS 39042.

Rankin County Supervisor Daniel Cross, in cooperation with the PRVWSD, also announced that a sand bag distribution center will be set up at PRVWSD Lakeshore Park, located on Northshore Causeway, beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Friday. Limit of 10 bags per person.