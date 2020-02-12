Reservoir officials continue to manage high water

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Barnett Reservoir said they will continue with a plan to match outflows to inflows over the next 24 hours to mitigate flooding downstream. This comes after officials met with the National Weather Service and other federal, state and local agencies.

The National Weather Service continues to forecast a predicted crest of 35.5 feet on the Pearl River gauge at Jackson overnight Friday into Saturday. At that level, street flooding will occur.

“We will match the inflow until the outflow reaches 55,000 cubic feet per second, to maintain storage capacity, and then we will hold at that number as inflows continue to a predicting peak inflow of 74,500 cfs,” said John Sigman, General Manager of Pearl River Valley Water Supply District. “At 55,000 cfs we will begin storing water and the lake will begin rising. At 55,000, the forecast models indicate a peak lake level of 298.5 feet above sea level, which is a 3½ -foot rise from the current level. We will do all we can to again mitigate flooding in Jackson and other downstream locations.”

The lake was at 295.18 at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. More rain is forecast for Wednesday afternoon before the area begins clearing for two days before another front, according to the National Weather Service.