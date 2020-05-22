Reservoir Patrol urges boat safety Memorial Day weekend

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Reservoir Police Department wants people to remain safe and practice social distancing this Memorial Day weekend.

With many people looking to boat on the Reservoir, Chief Trevell Dixon is urging everyone to make sure they take necessary precaution.

“We are expecting crowds to come. We will be enforcing social distancing and we ask everyone to be safe. We want to be safe and we want to get over this hump with this pandemic,” said Dixon.

Boaters are asked to have life jackets, fire extinguishers, working horns and whistle along with no drinking and driving.