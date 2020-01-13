Reservoir ramps closed for low water

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Ramps at the Ross Barnett Reservoir were closed again for low water.

The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District announced the reservoir has fallen back to a level of 295.37 feet above mean sea level.

Open public ramps include:

Madison Landing and Rankin Landing on he lower lake

Pelahatchie Shore Park in Pelahatchie Bay

Goshen Springs Landing, Ratliff Ferry, Cole Bluff Water Park and Leake County Water Park on the upper river area

All other ramps managed by PRVWSD, including all subdivision ramps in Pelahatchie Bay and Twin Harbors, will be closed until further notice.

Private ramps at Fox Bay, Forest Point and Pelahatchie Bay Trading Post may remain open.

Under an emergency order passed in November, the PRVWSD Board of Directors approved lowering the lake to a level of 295.0 in January and February to allow crews to better battle Giant Salvinia in Pelahatchie Bay.

Under the plan, PRVWSD will on March 1 begin raising the lake back to the normal operating level of 297.50. For more information, visit the agency’s website at therez.ms.gov.