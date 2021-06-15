Reservoir’s 10th Independence Celebration set for June 26

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Barnett Reservoir Foundation and the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) announced the 10th Independence Celebration will take place on June 26, 2021, at the Ross Barnett Reservoir. There will be a dual fireworks show at both Old Trace Park and Lakeshore Park.

Last year, the event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s event will include live music, featuring Brian Smith and Scott Stricklin at Old Trace Park and Mike Mathis and Skip McDonald at Lakeshore Park. The music will begin at 6:00 p.m., and gates will open at 5:00 p.m.

The celebration is free and open to the public. Each park will have a Kids Zone, food trucks and beverages. No outside food, beverages, or coolers will be allowed. Dogs will be welcome.

A flyover of vintage military aircraft by the Commemorative Air Force will start the evening’s festivities, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and National Anthem at both parks before the music begins.

Fireworks will begin at 9:00 p.m. from the end of Red Dot Road near Old Trace Park and from a barge floated off Lakeshore Park. Red Dot Road will be closed to the public on June 26.