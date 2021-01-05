Residents, staff of Jackson LTC facility to receive COVID-19 vaccine

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On January 21, the Pleasant Hills Community Living Center will hold its first COVID-19 vaccine clinic for residents and staff. The Walgreens clinic will vaccinate residents and staff members with the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

“We are pleased to be able to offer the COVID-19 vaccine first to our residents and staff,” said Doug Wright, President, and CEO. “Our residents are at such a high risk for getting sick, being hospitalized, or passing away from COVID-19. Our caregivers live in the community where the virus continues to spread, and yet despite the circumstances, they continue to risk their lives caring for our most vulnerable. This vaccine has been shown to provide a great deal of protection against the virus and will save lives.”

“We are grateful that federal and state officials designated long term care residents and staff as a priority for the first phase of distribution for the vaccine,” continued Wright. “This has been a very challenging year for our staff, our residents and their loved ones. With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise within our community, we know there is still a long road ahead. However, we are encouraged that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has found the vaccine to be safe and effective. We are hopeful that we can begin to put this pandemic behind us and look ahead to brighter days.”

