Restaurant looks to bounce back from pandemic with new hires

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The demand for restaurant workers continues to grow as the nation returns to normal after taking a huge hit due to the coronavirus.

Line cooks, servers, bartenders, and dishwashers are just a few positions that need to be filled at Zea Rotisserie & Bar in Ridgeland.

“We as a restaurant company are very proud of the work environment we provide. We have a really strong company culture and values. This is our first location in Mississippi, but we have nine other locations in Louisiana,” said John Magliolo, the general manager of Zea.

At this time, Zea’s not able to open on Monday and Tuesday because of the staffing shortage. Magliolo said as soon as they can get a few more people back on the floor, they will be able to open for seven days a week.

“We’re looking for people hungry for opportunity, excited to be part of a team, and we’ll teach you the rest!”

People were able to apply for jobs at Zea during a Jobs for Jacksonians recruitment fair on Tuesday. One applicant said he hopes to work in the kitchen because of the action on the job.

“Getting back out there, and he said it’s like a show. I like putting on a show. They said everyone sees you doing it, so that’s exciting to me,” said Glen Stamps.