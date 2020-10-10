Restaurant roof ripped apart by Delta winds in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The roof to South China Restaurants has been blown away by strong winds from Hurricane Delta in Natchez. People tell us the restaurant is one of the town’s favorites.
There have been no reported injuries.
