Restaurants in Metro gearing up for St. Patrick’s Day

JACKSON & FLORA, Miss. (WJTV) — Fenian’s Pub in Belhaven is a popular St.. Patrick’s Day destination for people to say “Slainte” over traditional Irish food and drink.

Things will be a little different this year as the pandemic prevails. Staff will be encouraging social distancing as well as wearing masks while inside when possible, but assistant manager Elizabeth Parks said her favorite thing about St. Patrick’s Day will return no matter the circumstances.

“The energy,” Parks said. “We don’t have a lot of days out of the year we don’t have a lot of days where we’re just slammed like that. It’s exhausting but it’s a lot of energy.”

Parks said that they’re not entirely sure about what to expect in terms of turnout next week which is why they are trying to stay on their toes and be prepared for anything.

“We’re definitely gonna overstaff just in case,” Parks said.

If you’re looking for a lower key celebration, you can take a trip up to the Briar Patch in Flora—which will also be having a party next Wednesday night.

To prepare for that celebration, they’re holding an Irish themed cocktail class this Wednesday.

Owner Brian Isonhood said it’s a great way to learn about Irish culture but even more so just spend time with friends and family.

“People getting out after they’ve been cooped up for a while,” Isonhood said. “We’re starting to see a return of a lot of our clientele that haven’t been out in several months, close to a year. I think it’s gonna be a really fun evening for everybody.”

Both Parks at Fenian’s and Isonhood at Briar Oatch say they know that if we are careful, their events will compensate for not having the parade.