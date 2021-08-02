Restaurants taking precaution amid Delta surge

(Jackson, MS) Restaurants were forced to close down during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

Many restaurants had to rethink food services in order to keep both customers and employees safe.

Jonathan Torres at Green Ghost Tacos in Fondren said some of the changes made during the pandemic are still being practiced, especially since the Delta variant is starting to surge.

“We’re starting to enforce that everyone wears their mask. We’ll probably put a sticker up on the windows again telling people that masks are required just to be safe and cautious. If it gets really bad, we’ll probably shut down some tables, enforce social distancing. It’s a really small restaurant so we do get really packed so we’ll have to keep an eye on the capacity if it gets to that point.”

In Ridgeland, Krilakis owner Drew Creel said his customers stayed loyal during the pandemic. He believes that if the doors had to close again, they would be just as faithful.

“The first couple weeks were a little bit slow when it first happened last year and then we did strictly just take out. Our takeout was amazing, our customers were amazing, they supported us through the whole thing. We had cars lined up at the front of the parking lot every day for lunch, dinner. People were very generous they tipped extra. So, we survived, we did better than survived.”

Creel said he has never enforced a mask mandate at his restaurant and it’s worked for him. He believes people should have the right to choose to wear one or not.

Both restaurants do offer a variety of services, like curbside pick-up to ensure customer safety.