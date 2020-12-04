Retired court of appeals judge Eugene Fair dies

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Wednesday, a retired Mississippi court of appeals judge Eugene Love Fair Jr. of Hattiesburg died at the age of 74.

Judge Fair retired from the Court of Appeals in December 2018 after seven years of service. He previously served for five years as a chancellor on the Tenth Chancery Court of Forrest, Lamar, Marion, Pearl River, and Perry counties.

