Retired Parchman employee found unresponsive on grounds

Recently retired man later died at an area hospital

Corrections personnel found Jimmy Ross Hunt (49) unresponsive on the grounds of Parchman penitentiary. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Hunt lived in assigned housing on the grounds of the prison until his retirement in August. Authorities says they do not suspect foul play. Hunt spent his entire career there as a correctional and K-9 officer.

“Our sincere condolences to Mr. Hunt’s family, former colleagues, and friends,” Commissioner Pelicia E. Hall said. “It is shocking to learn of his sudden death, and especially so soon after retirement.”

Hunt retired as an evidence technician with the Corrections Investigation Division (CID).