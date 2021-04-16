Reward offered for arrest in deadly shooting on I-220 in Jackson

News
Posted: / Updated:

Justin McNeal (Victim of deadly shooting on I-220 in Jackson)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are searching for the suspect responsible for the shooting death of a man, which happened on I-220 in March.

After the victim, 24-year-old Justin McNeal, was shot, his vehicle wrecked in the median of I-220 between Medgar Evers Boulevard and Industrial Drive. Investigators said the shooter was possibly in a dark colored sedan, which fled the scene.

Currently, there is a total reward amount of $11,500 available to anyone that can provide information that leads to an arrest in this case. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories