Reward offered for information on murder suspect in Simpson County

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Marshals needs help finding a Mendenhall man wanted by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Department on two counts of murder and multiple counts of armed robbery.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Cody Emmonte Hall is the primary suspect in the death of two teens found shot and killed in a Simpson County home on June 8. A third person was also injured during the shooting, which police believe occurred during a home robbery.

Warrants were issued for Hall, who has been on the run since the shootings.

Hall stands 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

The U.S. Marshals and Crime Stoppers are offering up to $5,000 for information leading to Hall’s arrest. If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477 or submit tips online.

LATEST STORIES: