REWARD: Truck driver kills 19-year-old on motorcycle, then leaves

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WJTV)- A $1,000 reward is offered for information into a motorcyclist’s hit-and-run death.

The victim, 19-year-old Christopher Perry, was traveling on Mississippi Highway 178, near Red Bank, when his motorcycle collided with a tractor trailer.



According to a report from the Associated Press, the truck driver pulled out in front of Perry on June 27.

The truck driver is said to have stopped to see what had happened and then left the scene without calling 9-1-1.



Perry was later found by another motorist.



Perry is said to have been killed just one day after getting the motorcycle.

If you have information on the driver who left the scene, call Crime Stoppers.