Reward upped to $32,000 in shooting of Mississippi judge

In this undated photo, Lauderdale County Chancery Court Judge Charles Smith poses for a photo in Mississippi. Police said Smith was shot and critically wounded Monday, March 16, 2020, outside the Lauderdale County Courthouse in downtown Meridian, Miss. (The Meridian Star via AP)

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) – The shooting of a judge outside a Mississippi courthouse remains unsolved, so now officials have increased the reward for information leading to an arrest.

Police say Chancery Judge Charlie Smith was shot near his abdomen as he was leaving his truck to enter the Lauderdale County Courthouse on March 16. He has been recovering after initially being hospitalized in critical condition.

News outlets report Tuesday that officials are now offering a $32,000 reward for information. Meridian’s Interim Police Chief Lewis Robbins says investigators think the shooting was an isolated event that was personally “directed toward” Smith.