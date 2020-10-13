Ribbon cutting ceremony for new pediatric tower at Children’s of Mississippi in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WTV) – Mississippi leaders, along with patients and families, took part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower at Children’s of Mississippi in Jackson.

The new building joins the Blair E. Batson Tower to form the state’s only children’s hospital. Patients will begin receiving care there in early November.

The tower includes surgical suites, 32 private pediatric intensive care rooms, 88 private neonatal intensive care rooms and a pediatric imaging center, which will offer MRI and CT scans.

