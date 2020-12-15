Ribbon cutting ceremony for State Street reconstruction in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders took part in a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday for the State Street reconstruction project in Jackson.

The reconstruction will happen on North State Street between Hartfield Street and Sheppard Road. The project is expected to cost $19.5 million.

Leaders said the project will also include a 10 foot-wide multi-use path and landscaping.

“We at the Department of Transportation are going to do much more for the City of Jackson and working with the mayor and city council. The way the Central District goes is the way the state capital is going to go,” said Willie Simmons, Central District Transportation Commissioner.

The project was funded in part by the Federal Highway Administration and the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

