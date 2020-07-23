Ribbon cutting ceremony held for Ridgeland wildflower field

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Thursday, July 23, for a new wildflower field in Ridgeland.

The field is located at the intersection of I-55 and West Jackson Street near Benjamin Moore Paints.

The Ridgeland Wildflower Field is part of the Wildflower Trails of Mississippi Project. It was funded primarily by Keep Ridgeland Beautiful. Donations and expertise were provided by Keep Mississippi Beautiful Wildflower Trails of Mississippi Project, America in Bloom, Ridgeland Recreation and Parks, Ridgeland Public Works, and area citizens.

City leaders said the goal of the field is to create a welcoming entrance to Ridgeland with beautiful flowers, to encourage pollination, and to showcase sculptures portraying activities people enjoy in Ridgeland such as fishing, dog walking, disc golfing, bike riding, and kite flying.

