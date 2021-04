JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Attorney General Lynn Fitch and U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Patrick Davis launched Mississippi’s first Cyber Fraud Task Force in Jackson. They participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The task force will be located at the Walter Sillers Building in Jackson.