Ribbon cutting marks grand opening of new Mississippi Trade Mart

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson cut the ribbon at the new Mississippi Trade Mart on the State Fairgrounds on Thursday, October 1. Governor Tate Reeves and Commissioner Gipson provided remarks at the ribbon cutting ceremony.

The new Trade Mart is attached to the Mississippi Coliseum. It includes a lobby, commercial-sized kitchen, two cafes, a reception area and three trade halls. The trade halls provide a large, covered space for exterior events such as the Mississippi State Fair. For large events, the Coliseum, which recently underwent a $2.2 million arena renovation, may be used as a connected fourth bay for the Trade Mart.

The Mississippi Legislature authorized $30 million to build the new Trade Mart and make improvements to the Mississippi Fairgrounds. The new Mississippi Trade Mart was designed by Wier Boerner Allin Architecture, and Fountain Construction was the general contractor.

Courtesy: MS Dept. of Agriculture and Commerce

