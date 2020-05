RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, May 5, and Wednesday, May 6, Rice Road will be closed from Ridgeland city limits to Madison Landing Circle.

The closure will be from 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday. City leaders said the road will be closed while Entergy completes construction work on its facilities.

Detour signs will be in place to direct traffic from Post Road to Rice Road using Madison Landing Circle as the detour route.