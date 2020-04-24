Richard Schwartz partners with local restaurants to feed healthcare workers of UMMC

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This weekend, Jackson Attorney Richard Schwartz is partnering with local restaurants to feed healthcare workers of UMMC.

Attorney Schwartz and local restaurant owners partnered together to feed UMMC workers currently treating COVID19 patients that are not able to leave the hospital to get food.

Local restaurants include Broadstreet Bakery, Pig and Pint, and Pizza Shack of Jackson.

The donations will include box lunches this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to feed frontline workers directly treating patients affected by COVID19.

UMMC Office of Development said food donations on the weekends are harder to obtain compared to weekdays. Schwartz decided to ensure the frontline workers would have lunch all weekend.

Schwartz said although the donation is to show support for frontline healthcare workers, it will also support local restaurants and help out during a time of struggle for them. The Jackson attorney has been a long-time supporter of the University of Mississippi Medical Center with his 15-year partnership with Blair E. Batson Radiothon.