Richland High, Upper Elementary return to class after gas line break

UPDATE

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders announced utility officials have turned off the gas at Richland High School after a line was cut Wednesday morning.

Officials have cleared Richland High and Richland Upper students and staff to return to their buildings for the remainder of the school day.

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Rankin County School District said a gas line was cut on the campus of Richland High School, forcing the building to be evacuated Wednesday morning.

Leaders said the cut is being evaluated by utility officials, as well as district staff. Students and staff at Richland High School and nearby Richland Upper Elementary were evacuated to the football field.