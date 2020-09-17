Richland homeowner pleads for sewer drainage repair

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A Richland homeowner is urging Rankin County leaders to repair a sewer tank that has caused a drainage issue in the neighborhood.

Reggie Musgrove said sewage from the city’s ditch has been backing up into his yard for about a month now. He has spent 20 years on Sylvan Drive in Richland.

“It’s been sloppy wet like this for 4-5 months,” said Musgrove.

He said he has called the city and a few employees have showed to repair it, but they couldn’t stop the flow.

12 News contacted the City of Richland Water and Sewer Manager Jason Sutphin. He said this was the first time hearing about the sewage problem and that he will look into the matter.

