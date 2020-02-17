Richland homeowners deal with flooding, thankful for sandbags

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) — Flooding from the Pearl River is impacting neighborhoods in Richland, including homes on Neely Road. John Hudson’s family has owned their home for decades, and they’ve learned a thing or two from floods past, including the flood of 1979.

“[We] moved about half the house out and elevated the other half,” Hudson said. “It barely stayed above the water.”

Hudson said his father learned from not using sandbags, and in 1983 they did, which prevented loads of internal damage. This year, the family received sandbags that were provided by leaders in Richland.

This flooding may have missed Hudson’s house, but it did flood his front yard.

Hudson’s neighbor, Scott Hall, took advantage of the bags as well. He said the situation could have been worse without them.

“In a way that I haven’t seen in a long time,” explained Hall. “We all think that it’s a good thing. The city has done a phenomenal job as well.”

Both Hudson and Hall said at this point all they can really do is hope that the upcoming rain doesn’t jeopardize their luck.