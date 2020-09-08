Richland leaders break ground on recreation center

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Richland held a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday for its new Recreation Center. The center will be located at 410 E. Harper Street.

According to leaders, the center will be paid by the two-percent food and beverage and three percent hotel/motel taxes.

The center includes an indoor basketball and volleyball courts, a concession stand, an indoor walking track, a covered porch, a covered outdoor basketball court, two outside volleyball courts, a splash pad and a workout area.

