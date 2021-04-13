Richland police arrest man after chase into Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Richland police arrested a man after a chase into the City of Jackson Tuesday morning.

According to investigators, an officer attempted to pull over a vehicle for speeding. The suspect was allegedly driving 100 mph on the East Frontage Road around 7:00 a.m. before getting on U.S. 49 N. and I-20.

Officers stopped the chase just before 7:15 a.m. due to heavy traffic and being near school zones. They later received a call that the vehicle they were looking for was behind a home on Robinson and Claiborne Street.

Police said they arrested Rolfeyal Deangelo Jenkins, 24, at the scene. He was charged with fleeing/eluding an officer, possession with intent to distribute and possession of c/s enhanced (weapon).