Richland Police Department honors K-9 Rico with memorial

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Members of the Richland Police Department joined other officers around the metro to remember one of their own, K-9 Rico. The K-9 officer passed away on Monday.

The eight-year-old K-9 served under his handler, Sgt. Cody Hamilton for six years. Officials said he passed away from health complications.

Captain Nick McLendon said Rico was more than just an officer.

“Hero, loyal, amazing, friend, partner, like I said in the service, these K-9s and their handlers. They spend more time together than Cody spent with his kids. That’s his partner 24 hours a day.”

Sgt. Hamilton and Rico’s bond also went beyond the department. Rico was a member of the family, loved by Hamilton’s wife and two boys.

“He was a protector to Wendy, Bentley and Bryson. He was not just a pet to Bentley and Bryson, he was their best friend. Each evening or morning prior to Cody going to work, the boys would kiss their daddy good-bye, but they would also have to kiss Rico, too,” said McLendon.

Thursday’s memorial service for Rico was followed by one last patrol by members of the Richland Police Department and other departments in the metro.

