Richland Police Department mourns loss of K-9 Rico

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) marked the award of $3,001,470 in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grants to make improvements at five Mississippi airports.

“Each year, grants from the Federal Aviation Administration help Mississippi airports make important improvements to their facilities,” Wicker said. “This latest round of grant funding will help airports in our state improve drainage and erosion control and install much-needed weather reporting equipment.”