Richland Police Department mourns loss of K-9 Rico

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Richland Police Department announced its K-9 Rico passed away on Monday, August 31.

The department released the following statement on Facebook:

Today, devastation hit the Richland Police Department, the community, and Det. Hamilton’s family. K-9 Rico has been battling several medical problems and succumbed to them early this morning. K-9 Rico faithfully served the citizens of Richland, Mississippi for over six years. More information regarding K-9’s Rico service will follow.

