Richland Police Department mourns loss of K-9 Rico

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Richland Police Department announced its K-9 Rico passed away on Monday, August 31.
The department released the following statement on Facebook:
Today, devastation hit the Richland Police Department, the community, and Det. Hamilton’s family. K-9 Rico has been battling several medical problems and succumbed to them early this morning. K-9 Rico faithfully served the citizens of Richland, Mississippi for over six years. More information regarding K-9’s Rico service will follow.Richland Police Dept.
LATEST STORIES:
- ‘Clean’ comedian Jim Gaffigan receives threats after profanity-laced tirade on Trump
- Migrants urged to bring forth workplace violations during COVID-19 pandemic
- Silver Alert issued for Jackson woman
- 19-year-old charged with attempted murder in shooting of 2 Chicago officers
- $3 million awarded for improvements at Mississippi airports