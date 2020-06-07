Ridgeland event venue reopening with restrictions

Bar area inside The Place at Harbour Crossing a few days before its first event in months on June 7, 2020 (Photo: Kate Cornell/12 News)

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — Many events of all kind have been cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus, but one venue in Ridgeland is starting to ease back into normalcy under the new guidelines.

Amber Sukhbaater, Vice President of The Sunray Companies said The Place at Harbour Crossing is gearing up for their first event since reopening this coming Thursday, a faith based luncheon.

“Even though everybody can’t be here we’re getting creative,” Sukhbaater said.

She added that what she’s looking forward to most is being able to get back to helping people make what she calls “lifetime memories.”

“Being able to help them create it, bring it to life, it’s really special,” Sukhbaater explained.

Sukhbaater said that they are welcoming last minute scheduling throughout the summer since so many of their originally scheduled events been postponed to the fall.

“Weddings, birthday parties, we do meetings, trainings, corporate events, fundraisers,” Sukhbaater said. “Kinda the whole one end to the other of the spectrum.”

She said that even at half capacity, she and her staff will still be able to provide a special and unique experience.