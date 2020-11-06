Ridgeland High School upholding Veterans’ Day tradition in a new way

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — A sacred tradition for Ridgeland High School is putting on an assembly for Mississippi Veterans the Friday before Veterans’ Day.

Needless to say, an indoor assembly was not an option, but that did not stop them from putting on a show.

Principal Keith Fennell said “[their] history department put together the efforts to come up with other alternative ideas.”

They decided that an outdoor parade was their best bet.

“We gave them gifts,” Fennell said. “We fed them breakfast, we gave them certificates, we just wanted them to understand that on a beautiful day like this at Ridgeland High School, they are responsible for the freedoms we experience each day and we thank them for it.”

One of the veterans honored, Sgt. Nicholas Torrence said that RHS taking the time to praise them even through the pandemic left every vet there with the same thoughts.

“Knowing that the community here really supports the military, no matter what branch they support us all, and they know that we have the backs of the people here,” Sgt. Torrence said.

He added that the alterations around the pandemic did not take away from the tradition.S

“Oh it was great!” Sgt. Torrence said. “A lot of support out here, we loved it.”

Principal Fennell said that this type of event is imperative to have every year, regardless of the circumstances.”

“Make students understand it’s still a priority!” Fennell said.

He added that he hopes they’ll be able to honor the veterans more traditionally, but this year’s event was still a hit.

