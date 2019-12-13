Ridgeland High students awarded for academic excellence

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV)- Students who excelled in the classroom at Ridgeland High School this semester was able to take a jump away from their normal class schedule.

A total of 93 students who received all A’s and fewer than three absences were given the day to enjoy Altitude Trampoline Park, eat pizza and celebrate their hard work with fellow classmates.

Once arriving back to school, high schoolers participated in another activity that involved even more scholars.

Students with all A’s and B’s joined in the auditorium to watch a movie and popcorn.