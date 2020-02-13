Ridgeland issues mandatory evacuation for Harbor Pines subdivision due to flooding

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee issued a mandatory evacuation for neighbors who live in the Harbor Pines subdivision due flooding from the Pearl River. The river is expected to reach major flooding on Sunday.

“The Pearl River is just over 34 feet and rising. We expect the river to continue to rise over the next several days, and according to the NWS, the river should crest at 38 feet on Sunday. The subdivision could see up to four feet of flooding,” said McGee.

The City of Ridgeland asks everyone to actively begin vacating their homes promptly and cautiously. The City will inform neighbors when it’s safe to return to their property.