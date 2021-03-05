Ridgeland leaders announce annexation of property

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the City of Ridgeland announced the annexation of property west of the current city limits. The annexation includes property surrounded by Greens Crossing Road, North Livingston Road, the Natchez Trace Parkway, and North and West County Line Roads.

“I hope the residents in the annexed area are as thrilled as I am! They will be joining one of the greatest and fastest growing cities in Mississippi,” said Mayor Gene McGee.

The annexed area includes 345 neighbors and 4.9 square miles.

“The Supreme Court ruled this area will be in the care of the city effective March 5, and residents will receive Ridgeland’s top-notch services, including the ability to vote in the municipal elections on June 8,” McGee stated.

The Mississippi Supreme Court ruled in favor of Ridgeland on February 22, 2021, allowing the property to be annexed into the city.

Leaders said the Community Development Department is currently analyzing zoning classifications, and will be determined by the Board of Aldermen in the near future.