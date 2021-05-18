Ridgeland leaders expect more businesses to open in city

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The unique Dogmud Tavern has officially opened. The board game bar is a first for the City of Ridgeland.

“We purposefully left off the title gaming bar. I didn’t want board game in the title. I wanted the tittle to stand alone. I wanted the, ‘What is this?’ factor,” said co-owner Jesse Labbe.

“The part that I get excited about is when people walk in the door for the first time, especially when they don’t know what they’re walking into. There’s a wow factor,” said co-owner Rick Moore.

Labbe and Moore are longtime friends and business partners. They already co-own their gaming company “Certifiable Studios.” Their decision to bring another business to Ridgeland was a no brainer.

“Ridgeland’s just always been vary business friendly environment. They really foster the whole idea of wanting to promote business and its not a struggle,” said Moore.

Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee was at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the tavern on Monday. He said more businesses are coming to the city because it’s reliable.

“People want again to feel safe, and we have a superior police department. They know that they’re going to be protected. They know our response time is good. Our fire department is great, and as I mentioned before, people want to have good streets. They want to have good water a sewer all those things that our department heads work hard for to be sure that we provide those services in a superior way,” said McGee.

The mayor said the city has been on an upward trend for the last 20 years, and he doesn’t see it slowing down anytime soon.