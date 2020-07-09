Ridgeland man pleads guilty to possessing machine gun

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst announced Timothy Lakendrick Liddell, 25, pled guilty Wednesday before U.S. District Court Judge Carlton W. Reeves to illegally possessing a machine gun.

Ridgeland police officers and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents searched Liddell’s apartment pursuant to a search warrant on October 11, 2018.

In addition to finding illegal narcotics, investigators and agents discovered a Glock model 19 handgun that had been converted to a machine gun. The gun was also equipped with a high-capacity magazine capable of holding 31 rounds.

Liddell was later charged in a federal criminal indictment with possessing a machine gun and possessing a firearm that was not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

Liddell will be sentenced by Judge Reeves on October 7, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. He faces a statutory penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

