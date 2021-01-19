Ridgeland man sentenced to 10 years for attempted enticement of a minor

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, prosecutors announced a 42-year-old Ridgeland man was sentenced on Thursday, January 14, for attempted enticement and coercion of a minor. Senior United States District Judge Tom S. Lee sentenced Steven Daniel Tutor to 10 years in federal prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release. Tutor must also register as a sex offender.

On July 27, 2019, Tutor attempted to entice an individual he believed to be a 14-year old boy to engage in sexual explicit conduct with him. Through online chat with the minor, Tutor made plans to drive to the Extended Studio Hotel in Jackson to pick up the minor and take him to an isolated parking area to engage in sexual activities. The FBI arrested Tutor at the hotel in his vehicle as described in the online chats.

Tutor was indicted on May 27, 2020, and he pled guilty on October 8, 2020.