Ridgeland mayor signs executive order for certain business closures

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee signed an executive order to close some non-essential businesses amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The order will be in effect from midnight April 2 to April 30, 2020 at 11:59 p.m.

All nail salons, exercise studios, fitness centers and facilities, exercise gyms, cross training gyms, and other similar businesses shall close during this time.

All hair salons have been ordered to follow the recommendations set by MS State Board of Cosmetology.

All places of indoor public amusement and recreations have been ordered to close.

All restaurants may only provide take-out, pick-up, delivery, or drive-thru. Indoor and out-door dining areas shall close.

Click the file below to read the order:

Ridgeland Executive-OrderDownload

