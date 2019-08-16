Ridgeland PD: Drive sober or get pulled over

Labor Day is coming up and so are the celebrations that go along with the last holiday of summer.

Ridgeland P.D. announces they will be involved in a national campaign to reduce the number of drunk drivers on the road. The project is called “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”

From this weekend through September 2 police in Ridgeland will be joining other agencies to focus on impaired drivers.

According to statistics provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 10,874 people died in drunk/drugged driving crashes.

In the state of Mississippi, it is illegal to drive with a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) of 0.08% or greater is a danger to other drivers on the roadway. Some research indicates vision and coordination are impaired beginning as low as 0.04% BAC.

Ridgeland P.D. wants people to know in advance to have a designated driver or another way to get home with a sober driver.